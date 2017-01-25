IT firm to create up to 1.2K jobs over 5 years in Fairfax
Favor TechConsulting LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions to the federal government, will invest $1.65 million to expand in Virginia and establish its principal headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will fulfill additional contracts with federal agencies, creating up to 1,200 new jobs over five years, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC