In Love and in Limbo: 1 Couple Stuck ...

In Love and in Limbo: 1 Couple Stuck Between 2 Countries' Immigration Bans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Mesbahi and Iranian citizen Homa Esfandiari were married in Tehran in December 2014. Since then, Mesbahi says they have spent years collecting, filling out and submitting paperwork so she could come join him in the U.S. Mesbahi says Esfandiari was in the final stages of approval and waiting for a date to have a sit-down interview at the U.S. embassy in Armenia, the closest one to Iran, when they heard the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec '16 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
Kaines ranks Virginia 49 Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC