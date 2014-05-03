Gregory Shawn Mercer v. Fairfax County Child Protective Services...
Appellant, v. FAIRFAX COUNTY CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES, ; FAIRFAX COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CODE COMPLIANCE, ; ELIZABETH PERRY, FCDCC Supervisor On 3/5/14; JACK BLAIR, FCDCC Employee On 3/5/14; LATYCIA TANKS, FCDCC Employee On 3/5/14; KERRY S. ALLANDER, Virginia State Police Supervisor On 6/9/06; KENNETH S. HOUTZ, Virginia State Trooper On 6/9/06; KATHLEEN H. MACKAY, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge On 6/22/07; ELIZABETH A. MCCLANANHAN, Court Of Appels Of VA Judge On 2/18/09; LAWRENCE L. KOONTZ, Supreme Court Of Virginia Judge On 9/22/09; DONALD W. LEMON, Supreme Court Of Virginia Judge On 9/22/09; LEROY F. MILLETTE, Supreme Court Of Virginia Judge On 9/22/09; S. BERNARD GOODWYN, Supreme Court Of Virginia Judge On 9/22/09; ALECIA WASKLEWICZ, FCCPS Supervisor On 3/6/14; FAIRFAX COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, ; SHARON BULOVA, Chairman Of Fairfax County Board Of Supervisors, Defendants - ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC