Former Biden chief of staff joins lieutenant gubernatorial race

Thursday Jan 26

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party's nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia Tuesday. Platt has served as a political and business authority in the state, as well as the former chief of staff to Joe Biden when he was a U.S. Senator from Delaware.

Comments made yesterday: 35,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,242

