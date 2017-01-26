Former Biden chief of staff joins lieutenant gubernatorial race
Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party's nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia Tuesday. Platt has served as a political and business authority in the state, as well as the former chief of staff to Joe Biden when he was a U.S. Senator from Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC