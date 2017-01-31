Former al-Qaeda Recruiter-Turned-University Fellow Arrested for Cocaine Possession
You can't make this up, can you? A former al-Qaeda recruiter, Jesse Morton, served time for recruiting for a terrorist organization. George Washington University hired him as a homeland security expert, which stirred controversy.
