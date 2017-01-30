Customs And Border Officials Defied Court Order On Lawful Residents For Hours
The U.S. government must "permit lawyers access to all legal permanent residents being detained at Dulles International Airport" a federal judge in Virginia ordered late Saturday. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at this airport outside Washington, D.C., defied the judge's order, blocking attorneys from talking to the lawful permanent residents CBP was detaining here.
