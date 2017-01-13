Boeing Scores a $22 Billion Win in Market Dominated by Airbus
Boeing Co. won a $22 billion deal from an Indian budget carrier, pulling off a feat in a single-aisle market ruled by its European rival SpiceJet Ltd. plans to buy 155 planes, of which 55 were carried over from old orders after renegotiations, the airline based in Gurgaon near New Delhi said in a statement on Friday.
