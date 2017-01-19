Avineon Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Avineon, Inc., a successful provider of information technology, geospatial, and engineering support services, today announces its 25th anniversary of operations. This milestone will be commemorated at a January 28, 2017 celebration at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center in Tysons Corner, Virginia.
