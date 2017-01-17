ALG praises Trump executive order wit...

ALG praises Trump executive order withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact

Jan. 23, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for withdrawing the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement: "Elections have consequences, and the globalists lost with the victory of President Trump in November. The Trans-Pacific Partnership was always an ill-conceived attempt to usurp U.S. sovereignty and harm American workers by shifting more production overseas.

