ALG congratulates President Trump and Vice President Pence on inauguration
Jan. 20, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement congratulating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on being sworn into office: "Americans for Limited Government congratulates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in ushering a new administration that is committed to American renewal. The next four years promise to be a time where the proper, constitutional rule of law and the separation of powers are restored, bringing an end to executive branch pen and phone governance.
