Vornado Announces Final Disposition o...

Vornado Announces Final Disposition of Skyline Properties Recognizing $486 Million Gain

As a result, all assets and liabilities related to the Skyline properties will be removed from Vornado's balance sheet and in the fourth quarter of 2016, Vornado will recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately $486 million and no taxable income. Vornado has no further obligations relating to the Skyline Properties.

