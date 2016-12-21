Vornado Announces Final Disposition of Skyline Properties Recognizing $486 Million Gain
As a result, all assets and liabilities related to the Skyline properties will be removed from Vornado's balance sheet and in the fourth quarter of 2016, Vornado will recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately $486 million and no taxable income. Vornado has no further obligations relating to the Skyline Properties.
