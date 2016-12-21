One dead following 25-vehicle pileup in Fairfax
A tractor-trailer slides off U.S. 17 in Fauquier on Saturday morning. Photo courtesy Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Icy roads created chaos across much of northern and central Virginia this morning, closing major thoroughfares and claiming the life of one person in Fairfax County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov 24
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC