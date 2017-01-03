new Recent homicides linked, Fairfax ...

new Recent homicides linked, Fairfax police confirm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Fairfax County police say two homicides in the Burke area last week are linked and that both victims were shot. 22-year-old Henok Yohannes was found dead inside his home on Blarney Stone Court in Springfield on Dec. 22. The next morning a homeowner on Cordwood Court in Burke saw a woman's body in his yard - it was the body of 22-year old Kedest Sileshi Simineh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec 10 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec '16 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
Kaines ranks Virginia 49 Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC