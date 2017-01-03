new Recent homicides linked, Fairfax police confirm

Fairfax County police say two homicides in the Burke area last week are linked and that both victims were shot. 22-year-old Henok Yohannes was found dead inside his home on Blarney Stone Court in Springfield on Dec. 22. The next morning a homeowner on Cordwood Court in Burke saw a woman's body in his yard - it was the body of 22-year old Kedest Sileshi Simineh.

