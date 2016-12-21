new Ex-Metro Transit officer indicted on terror, obstruction charges
Nicholas Young, 37, of Fairfax, Virginia, is charged with of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice, the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia said. Young is accused of sending a few hundred dollars worth of gift card codes that could be used to pay for communications services to people he believed would use them to help the Islamic State group.
