Miner union pension bailout snuck into continuing resolution at last moment

Dec. 12, 2016, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government senior editor Robert Romano today issued the following statement blasting inclusion of a bailout for the United Mine Workers of America union in the continuing resolution at the last minute: "Americans for Limited Government is disappointed that at the last possible minute, a bailout for the United Mine Workers of America pension and health care plan was included in the continuing resolution.

