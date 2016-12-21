Miner union pension bailout snuck int...

Miner union pension bailout snuck into continuing resolution at last moment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Get Liberty

Dec. 12, 2016, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government senior editor Robert Romano today issued the following statement blasting inclusion of a bailout for the United Mine Workers of America union in the continuing resolution at the last minute: "Americans for Limited Government is disappointed that at the last possible minute, a bailout for the United Mine Workers of America pension and health care plan was included in the continuing resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec 10 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec 5 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov 24 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
Kaines ranks Virginia 49 Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads... Oct '16 tiny 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC