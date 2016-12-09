Millennial Organizers Want to See An Intersectional Understanding Of Gun Violence
Protesters take part in a die-in to demonstrate against the shooting in Orlando and call for a ban on assault weapons, outside the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Va., on June 21, 2016. Each generation carries its own revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov 24
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC