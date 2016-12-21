Make some music when Elmo and friends hit Fairfax

A longstanding favorite on "Sesame Street," Elmo is known and loved for his contagious giggle and constant curiosity. He has won the hearts of fans the world over, and, this weekend, area families will have a chance to see him and his Muppet friends up-close when Sesame Street Live's "Elmo Makes Music" comes to the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.

