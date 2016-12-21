German discounter Lidl starts hiring for U.S. store launch
BERLIN, Dec 13 German discounter Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent's biggest retailers, has started a recruitment drive in the United States ahead of its expected launch in the country in 2017 or 2018. Lidl held a hiring event for store managers in North Carolina on Monday and is inviting potential store supervisors to another event in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov 24
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC