German discounter Lidl starts hiring for U.S. store launch

BERLIN, Dec 13 German discounter Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent's biggest retailers, has started a recruitment drive in the United States ahead of its expected launch in the country in 2017 or 2018. Lidl held a hiring event for store managers in North Carolina on Monday and is inviting potential store supervisors to another event in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday.

