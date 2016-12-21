Fugitive from Virginia arrested in misstate hotel.

A man wanted in Virginia on charges that include abduction by force and robbery was arrested in Lower Swatara Township Sunday. Lower Swatara police said a desk clerk at the Congress Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard received a report of a man with a gun and called police about 8:54 a.m. Officers learned the person in one of the hotel rooms was Mustafa Kousmat, 28, of Alexandria, Va.

