Fugitive from Virginia arrested in misstate hotel.
A man wanted in Virginia on charges that include abduction by force and robbery was arrested in Lower Swatara Township Sunday. Lower Swatara police said a desk clerk at the Congress Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard received a report of a man with a gun and called police about 8:54 a.m. Officers learned the person in one of the hotel rooms was Mustafa Kousmat, 28, of Alexandria, Va.
