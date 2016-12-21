EHT (TSXV: EHT) Signs Letter of Inten...

EHT (TSXV: EHT) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire U.S. Military Housing Contractor

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

December 22, 2016 Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. , has signed a letter of intent to acquire Fairfax, Virginia based EEB Systems LLC, the modular housing division of U.S. government contractor Technology and Supply Management LLC. The acquisition of EEB Systems, expected to be concluded in the next 90 days following due diligence, will give EHT an entry into the lucrative market of building barracks in largely foreign locations for the U.S. military, of which EEB has successfully completed over US$20-million of such projects. Terms of the deal are to be negotiated upon completion of the due diligence period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

