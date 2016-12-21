City of Fairfax makes police body cameras mandatory
City of Fairfax Police public information officer Sgt. Shawn Sutherland wears one of the body cameras that all officers are now required to wear as of Dec. 15. All patrol and motor officers for the city are now required to wear square black cameras when they leave the department station on Old Lee Highway.
