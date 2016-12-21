Are the police tracking you? Push to ...

Are the police tracking you? Push to restrict license plate readers heads to Va. Supreme Court

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Powhatan Today

The police use of automatic license plate readers, photographing hundreds of license plates per minute and capturing the exact time and place of the photo, has become routine in law enforcement and is credited with helping to solve all manner of crimes, find missing persons and locate stolen autos. But the vast data those readers generate continues to alarm civil liberties advocates, troubled by the possibility of police tracking people's movements, and now a legal challenge is headed to Virginia's Supreme Court to determine whether the police can keep the information indefinitely -- or not at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

