ALG praises introduction of SB 13 in Texas to block government...

Dec. 20, 2016, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government senior editor Robert Romano today issued the following statement praising introduction of SB 13 in the Texas legislature , which will block government collection of union dues for agencies besides police, firefighters and first responders: "Texas is setting an example to other state governments across the country with introduction of legislation, SB 13, that will start to block some government collection of union dues. Governments don't collect dues for other political and non-profit organizations, and there's no reason it should happen here.

