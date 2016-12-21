Adorable Adoptables
Thelma is a real sweetheart. She lost a leg in a car accident but hardly seems to notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov 24
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC