Sixteen Ohio newspapers sold
AIM Media Midwest LLC said Tuesday it has purchased newspapers in Troy, Fairborn, Xenia and Piqua as well as newspapers published in 12 other Ohio cities. AIM Media's purchase includes Ohio newspapers previously owned by Civitas Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Leis (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Cj4eva
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Dalton
|4
|realtors beverly gardens area
|Jun 3
|amy strunk
|1
|Dunn family
|Apr '17
|jblinzer
|1
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Mar '17
|Question
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Beechama
|15
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC