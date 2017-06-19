Sixteen Ohio newspapers sold

Sixteen Ohio newspapers sold

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

AIM Media Midwest LLC said Tuesday it has purchased newspapers in Troy, Fairborn, Xenia and Piqua as well as newspapers published in 12 other Ohio cities. AIM Media's purchase includes Ohio newspapers previously owned by Civitas Media.

