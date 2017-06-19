Sentencing continues for convicted man -

Sentencing continues for convicted man -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

A man found guilty of robbery, kidnapping and abduction by a Greene County jury in April was not sentenced June 9 as planned. Bryan Goney, 38, was arrested in November 2016 as a suspect in a robbery that occurred at the Circle K on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Jun 10 Dalton 4
realtors beverly gardens area Jun 3 amy strunk 1
Dunn family Apr '17 jblinzer 1
Schwebel's Outlet Mar '17 Question 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar '17 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greene County was issued at June 23 at 10:46AM EDT

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC