Public Hearing Announcement
The United States Air Force invites the public to attend public hearings on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Housing Program. The Air Force will hold two public hearings to present the findings of the Draft EIS and to solicit input from the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Dalton
|4
|realtors beverly gardens area
|Jun 3
|amy strunk
|1
|Dunn family
|Apr '17
|jblinzer
|1
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Mar '17
|Question
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Beechama
|15
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC