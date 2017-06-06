Greene County reacts to Yellow Springs plan for medical marijuana plant
The Village of Yellow Springs has agreed to sell eight acres of land to Cresco Labs for a medical marijuana manufacturing plant. Tobias can see why other communities would be concerned about a medical marijuana manufacturer moving to the Village of Yellow Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|realtors beverly gardens area
|Jun 3
|amy strunk
|1
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Gregory
|3
|Dunn family
|Apr '17
|jblinzer
|1
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Mar '17
|Question
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Beechama
|15
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC