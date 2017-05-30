GCPH, Michaela s House hosting Family Fun Day

Greene County Public Health is partnering with Michael's House in Fairborn to host Family Fun Day and Touch-a-Truck 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Michael's House, 1016 Rainbow Ct., Fairborn. For thirteen years, the event planned by GCPH was called the Family Fitness Challenge and introduced children and their families to proper nutrition and the importance of physical activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.