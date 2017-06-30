Family act at Fraze Pavilion - 9:34 a...

Family act at Fraze Pavilion - 9:34 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The 15-year-old has been known to perform in front of hundreds at The Greene and at competitions with the Beavercreek Show Choir. But those pale in comparison to what the Beavercreek High School sophomore-to-be will do this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cody Leis (Sep '16) Jun 24 Anonymous 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Jun 10 Dalton 4
realtors beverly gardens area Jun 3 amy strunk 1
Dunn family Apr '17 jblinzer 1
Schwebel's Outlet Mar '17 Question 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar '17 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC