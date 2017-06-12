AIM Media buys newspapers -
AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced June 13 that it has acquired the print and online newspaper publishing assets and the commercial printing assets in Ohio from Civitas Media. The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current were among those papers purchased.
