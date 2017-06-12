AIM Media buys newspapers -

AIM Media buys newspapers -

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced June 13 that it has acquired the print and online newspaper publishing assets and the commercial printing assets in Ohio from Civitas Media. The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current were among those papers purchased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Jun 10 Dalton 4
realtors beverly gardens area Jun 3 amy strunk 1
Dunn family Apr '17 jblinzer 1
Schwebel's Outlet Mar '17 Question 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar '17 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC