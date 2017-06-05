Activists speak out against charter schools -
Dr. Bill Phillis speaks to a group of 10 on his concerns with charter schools at the Madison County Courthouse. An activist group says it is time for Madison Countians along with the rest of Ohio to combat charter schools, which they argue drain taxpayer dollars.
