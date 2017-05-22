WSU preserves some of its woods -
Submitted photos Thomas Rooney, professor of biological sciences, and Molly Simonis, a graduate biology student, in the Wright State woods, where a 15-acre conservation easement will protect a rare bat and other endangered species from development. The Wright State University Woods is a nature preserve and not a park.
