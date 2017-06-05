OVP among Ohio AP award winners -

Monday May 22

Eleven Civitas Media newspapers across Ohio won 31 awards Sunday, May 21, in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. Civitas Media includes Ohio Valley Publishing and its newspapers, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, The Daily Sentinel and Sunday Times-Sentinel in Ohio and Point Pleasant Register in West Virginia.

