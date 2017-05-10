OSU alumni host scholarship awards -

OSU alumni host scholarship awards -

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Greene County will have its annual spring scholarship awards celebration 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third Street, Fairborn. A sub supper will be served at 6:30 p.m. Highlight of the evening will be honoring outstanding high school seniors of Greene County with OSU scholarship awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Apr 23 Gregory 3
Dunn family Apr '17 jblinzer 1
Schwebel's Outlet Mar '17 Question 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar '17 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis (Sep '16) Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC