OSU alumni host scholarship awards

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Greene County will have its annual spring scholarship awards celebration 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third Street, Fairborn. A sub supper will be served at 6:30 p.m. Highlight of the evening will be honoring outstanding high school seniors of Greene County with OSU scholarship awards.
