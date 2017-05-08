Greene Giving hands out thousands

Greene County News Penny Madry-Johnson and Brenda Smallwood of the Greene County Housing Program receive $1,000 from Greene Giving's Paul Dillaplain and Roger McDaniel of the Fraternal Order of Eagles during Greene Giving's annual luncheon April 27. Spirit Horse Of Ohio receives $1,000 from Greene Giving. Pictured are Greene Giving's Paul Dillaplain, Spirit Horse representatives Hayley Horney and Channin Ford, and Roger McDaniel of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

