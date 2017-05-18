An Acquisition Helps Eagle Materials,...

An Acquisition Helps Eagle Materials, Inc. Cement a Record Year

Full-year revenue rose 6% to a best-ever $1.2 billion, fueling a 34% increase in earnings per share to $4.10. That earnings record came despite some extra acquisition-related costs in the last quarter relating to its acquisition of the Fairborn cement plant from Cemex Cement revenues jumped 17% during the quarter to $116.7 million while operating earnings leaped 19% to $25.9 million thanks to an 11% increase in volumes and a 6% improvement in pricing.

