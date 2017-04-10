Xenia tornado anniversary -
Monday was the 43rd anniversary of the 1974 Xenia tornado. The days and months after April 3, 1974, tornado were filled with many scenes like the ones you see here.
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunn family
|Apr 8
|jblinzer
|1
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Mar 26
|Question
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Beechama
|15
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
