Jury trial begins for robbery case

The trial for a man accused of robbery, kidnapping and abduction continued in its second day in Greene County Common Pleas Court April 11. Bryan Goney, 38, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016 as a suspect in a robbery that occurred that same morning at the Circle K on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. He and a woman were allegedly picked up outside a white U-Haul van at the Circle K on Progress Drive in Xenia.

