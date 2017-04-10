Jury ready to deliberate in robbery t...

Jury ready to deliberate in robbery trial - 12:43 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The third day of the trial for a man accused of robbing a Circle K in Fairborn concluded testimony for both the state and the defense April 12. The morning began with the continued testimony of the 27-year-old Dayton woman who was found with Bryan Goney, 38, around 1:45 a.m., Nov. 13, 2016 at the Circle K in Xenia. Goney allegedly robbed the Circle K in Fairborn 20 minutes earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dunn family Apr 8 jblinzer 1
Schwebel's Outlet Mar 26 Question 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar '17 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis (Sep '16) Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC