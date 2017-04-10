Jury ready to deliberate in robbery trial - 12:43 pm updated:

The third day of the trial for a man accused of robbing a Circle K in Fairborn concluded testimony for both the state and the defense April 12. The morning began with the continued testimony of the 27-year-old Dayton woman who was found with Bryan Goney, 38, around 1:45 a.m., Nov. 13, 2016 at the Circle K in Xenia. Goney allegedly robbed the Circle K in Fairborn 20 minutes earlier.

