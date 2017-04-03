Greene sees overdose spike -
The Ohio Department of Health alerted Greene County Public Health officials of the significant increase in drug overdoses from 12 a.m. April 4 to 12 a.m. April 5. It appears the spike was not contained to one county, though. GCPH has a surveillance system of emergency rooms in the region, used for purposes like disease outbreak alerts.
