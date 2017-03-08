Twin Towers Park hosts open schooling days

Equestrians from throughout the region can now attend organized open schooling days hosted at Greene County Parks & Trails Twin Towers Park, 501 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road. Open schooling days will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 15 and 16, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, and Oct. 21 and 22. The open days will be held rain or shine.

