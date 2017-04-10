Religious Happenings
Tina Marie Brown, newly-selected Ohio State Leader for Aglow International, will speak at the Community Lighthouse of Aglow International at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Alliance Christian Center, 670 W. Main St. A donation of $3 is requested, with snacks or finger foods to share. Brown first attended Fairborn, Ohio Aglow Lighthouse.
