Religion Digest

Dayton Avenue Baptist Church will host a women's mental health seminar 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The workshop will be focused on mental health issues to encourage, educate and equip individuals, family members and the church for recovery. Several area counselors and speakers will be sharing their knowledge and experience on these topics.
