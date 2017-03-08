Jeremy Pelzer
Business owners around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have been a little on edge the past few months after talk of another round of military base closures. But after hearing President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, and seeing his proposed $54 billion increase in military spending, many -- though not all -- around here are more reassured.
