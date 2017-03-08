Jeremy Pelzer

Jeremy Pelzer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Business owners around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have been a little on edge the past few months after talk of another round of military base closures. But after hearing President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday, and seeing his proposed $54 billion increase in military spending, many -- though not all -- around here are more reassured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar 3 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16) Jun '16 Hitler 1
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC