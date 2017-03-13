Hung jury in Fairborn rape case -

Hung jury in Fairborn rape case

Wednesday Mar 8

Chance Putnam, now 22, and Tahryn "T.J." Bailey, now 19, were each charged with two counts of rape, a first degree felony, and two counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony. After deliberating for a few hours in the afternoon, the jury foreman informed Judge Stephen Wolaver they would be unable to reach a verdict, even if given more time.

