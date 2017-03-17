Family receives home from Habitat for Humanity
Dad Emmanuel, Mom Nema and their three young children received the keys to their new house in Fairborn at a ceremony Friday. Emmanuel and Nema Yoniyo escaped genocide in Rwanda before making their way to the United States and the Miami Valley.
