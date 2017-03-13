Fairborn rape trial begins

The jury trial for two Fairborn men accused of sex crimes against a juvenile began March 6 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Chance Putnam, now 22, and Tahryn "T.J." Bailey, now 19, were each charged with two counts of rape, a first degree felony, and two counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony.

