Clark Co. sheriff visits Enon

Fairborn Daily Herald Clark County Sherif Deborah Burchett talks to Village of Enon officals about the changes she is making at the sheriff's office. ENON Deborah Burchett, the first woman to serve as the Clark County sheriff, paid a visit to the Enon Village Council March 28. Burchett is also the only female sheriff currently serving in the state and the third woman in Ohio history to hold that position after defeating 30-year incumbent Clark County Sheriff Gene Kelly during the November 2016 election.

