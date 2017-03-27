City to scramble over eggs

Ten thousands eggs will be scattered throughout Fairborn's Central Park in the coming weeks, only to be scooped up by local children in just minutes for an opportunity to receive candy and prizes as part of the 48th-Annual Community Egg Hunt. The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Company Grade Officers' Association and Foy Stores, will host the 48-year-old event that will present egg collecting opportunities for children divided into three age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10.

